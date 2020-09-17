Kim Kardashian ‘Holding Onto Her Marriage’ to Kanye West Despite Baffling Twitter Tirade

WENN/Instar

The ‘Jesus Is King’ artist recently sent fans into frenzy after he posted a video in which he seemed to pee on his Grammy trophy while ranting about record labels Sony and Universal.

Kim Kardashian has an unwavering support and love for husband Kanye West. While previous report claimed that she cannot deal with Kanye’s antics anymore, another source says that Kim is “continuing to support” the rapper amid his mental health struggle.

“Kim is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help,” a source spills to Us Weekly. “She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from.”

The insider alludes that his antics are not really surprising for her. “She knows he is unconventional and has always known that,” adds the source.

Kanye recently sent fans into frenzy after he posted a video in which he seemed to pee on his Grammy trophy while ranting about record labels Sony and Universal. In a series of earlier tweets, the “Gold Digger” hitmaker expressed his frustration of not being able to buy back his masters from company executives and posted dozens of pages of one of his contracts to show how binding they are.

“Trust me … I WONT STOP,” he declared along with the Grammy peeing clip. He added in another post, “TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR TRUST ME FROM NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN.”

The 43-year-old star also tweeted, “90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the ‘distribution fees’ many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying,” before he was temporarily banned from posting on Twitter.

In response to Kanye’s yet another Twitter tirade, Kim was reportedly “at the end of her rope.” A source claimed that Kim “can’t make excuses for him any longer” in front of her equally baffled family. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner was said to be “appalled” by the Twitter incident. “The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” the source shared. “Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”