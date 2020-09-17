Kim Kardashian ‘at the End of Her Rope’ After Kanye West’s Grammy Peeing Antics

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The SKIMS founder reportedly cannot deal with her husband’s weird acts anymore as her mother Kris Jenner is ‘appalled’ and thinks he’s ‘crossing the line’ this time.

Kanye West‘s antics continue to put his marriage to Kim Kardashian to the test. Having recently mended their relationship following his Twitter meltdown, he has apparently shocked his wife and the entire Kardashian family with his jaw-dropping act after he posted a video in which he seemed to pee on his Grammy trophy.

While the 39-year-old reality TV star has always had her husband’s back, she reportedly cannot deal with it anymore. “She’s at the end of her rope,” a source tells In Touch of the mother of four, adding that Kim “can’t make excuses for him any longer” in front of her equally baffled family.

As to how Kris Jenner reacted to Kanye’s latest antics, the so-called insider claims the rapper’s mother-in-law is “appalled” by the Twitter incident. “The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” the source shares. “Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

On Wednesday, September 16, Kanye shared a bizarre video of himself seemingly urinating on one of his Grammy statues after ranting about record labels Sony and Universal. In a series of earlier tweets, he expressed his frustration of not being able to buy back his masters from company executives and posted dozens of pages of one of his contracts to show how binding they are.

“Trust me … I WONT STOP,” he declared along with the Grammy peeing clip. He added in another post, “TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR TRUST ME FROM NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN.”

The 43-year-old star also tweeted, “90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the ‘distribution fees’ many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying,” before he was temporarily banned from posting on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Westside Gunn has come to Ye’s defense. Checking in on the Yeezy designer after the micro-blogging site put a restriction to his activity, the “No Vacancy” rapper expressed his disappointment at Twitter for taking Ye’s freedom to speak up his mind.

Westside Gunn defended Kanye West after he’s banned on Twitter.

“Just got off the phone with bro @kanyewest there really stopping his Tweets SMH,” he shared an update to Kanye’s fans. “this s**t has to STOP!!!!!!! only GOD can give u that kindve of strength to speak and they don’t like that s**t.”