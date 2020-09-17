Kenya Moore From Atlanta Housewives Gains 25 lbs – Twitter Calls Her ‘FAT’!! (Pics)

Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta gained 25 pounds during the coronavirus quarantine. She’s been unable to go to the gym as much as she typically does – and has confirmed that the 5 foot 10 beauty now weighs 183 pounds.
Kenya looks great with the extra weight. And she posted pics of herself looking thick on social media yesterday. Look:
According to the National Institute of Health, Kenya’s weight makes her “overweight.”
And many on social media -especially Twitter – went on Kenya’s page to call her “fat.”
Here is a sample of some of the mean things being said about the Atlanta Housewife over Twitter
No more talking sh*t about Phaedra’s weight. Now Kenya’s a fatty too
The Black Barbie looks like she’s becoming one of the Klumps
If she wasn’t 65 years old, I’d say she’s pregnant again
You can see the weight in her face. She looks like an overstuffed dumping.