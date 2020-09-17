Kenya Moore From Atlanta Housewives Gains 25 lbs – Twitter Calls Her ‘FAT’!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta gained 25 pounds during the coronavirus quarantine. She’s been unable to go to the gym as much as she typically does – and has confirmed that the 5 foot 10 beauty now weighs 183 pounds.

