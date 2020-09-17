Kelsea Ballerini Keeps Looking for New Way to Grow as Musician

WENN

The ‘Miss Me More’ singer will ‘never be content’ when it comes to her music as she continues to push herself and figure out a new creative way to make a better record.

Kelsea Ballerini will “never be content” when it comes to her singing career, and is always finding new ways “to grow.”

The 27 year old performed at the ACM (Academy of Country Music) Awards on Wednesday night (15Sep20), belting out her song “Hole in the Bottle”.

And in an interview with People magazine at the ceremony about her hopes for the future, Kelsea explained she just wants to “keep making good music.”

“I want to keep looking at whatever’s next and thinking that it’s better than what I did before,” she said. “That’s been another good part of this year – having the time to write and figure out other ways to get creative. I just want to keep pushing myself. I’m never content, which I probably should get better at, but I’m always wanting to grow. Hopefully, I just make a better record.”

Kelsea’s performance at the event came from an empty Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, with the ceremony looking vastly different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But taking to the stage without a crowd to perform to was equally nerve-wracking for the “Miss Me More” star.

“I haven’t been on stage in a long time so I was rusty. Even with no audience, I still had the jitters,” she smiled. “All three venues for this show – the Opry, the Ryman and the Bluebird – they all have such significance and such legendary ties to them. To be able to highlight these venues that haven’t had a lot of live music in them recently is special.”