Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Give College Scholarships and Laptops to 20 Homeless Students

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The married couple is giving back to community by joining forces with New York City’s Win Scholarship Fund to provide 20 homeless students college scholarships for them to pursue their dreams.

–

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos presses on with their philanthropic efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Having joined forces with New York City’s WIN Scholarship Fund to help homeless children with remote learning, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host and her actor husband helped 20 homeless students have a chance to pursue a college degree by providing scholarships and laptops.

“Mark and I are so excited to help these students in whatever small way we can,” the 49-year-old shared in a statement to the press. “Starting college is a pivotal moment for so many and being a part of this time is really special for our family. We know each of these scholarship recipients has a bright future ahead and we can’t wait to see what amazing things they accomplish!”

Because of Kelly and Mark’s generosity, each of the students in need will receive nearly $2,000 in addition to the laptops. The financial support will help the students with their remote learning since many classes have moved online due to the pandemic.

Speaking of the couple’s support for the students, WIN’s President and CEO Christine Quinn said, “Thanks to their generous donation, these students no longer have to worry about buying books or paying for a ride home, and can focus on what’s the most important: succeeding in their studies.”

Among the students receiving the aid were Mikayla Garay and Michael Jones. The latter, who will pursue his study at Portland State University, was particularly grateful for the couple’s donation. “The scholarship from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos is a major help to my college career and will help me purchase books, dorm essentials and other necessities, which will put me in a strong position toward success in my freshman year,” he stated.

In an interview with PEOPLE back in May, Kelly and Mark gave away $500,000 to WIN to support homeless families back in May. With the donation from the couple, the organization providing shelter and services to homeless mothers and their children in New York City established the scholarship fund and purchased iPads, laptops and headphones for hundreds of students.

“Kelly and Mark’s amazing gift sends a powerful message to homeless students: That they are seen and have not been forgotten. We are so grateful for their support and hope that others will follow their lead in supporting homeless families in their time of need,” Christine stated at the time.