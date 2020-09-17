Keith Krach, U.S. Official, Visits Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions With China

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A senior U.S. envoy arrived in Taiwan on Thursday to attend a memorial service for former President Lee Teng-hui, in the Trump administration’s latest move to bolster its support of the island in defiance of threats from Beijing.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry said that the envoy, Keith Krach, under secretary for economic growth, energy and the environment, was the highest-level official from the State Department to visit the island in decades.

China, which claims self-governed Taiwan as its territory and opposes formal exchanges of any kind, responded to the news of Mr. Krach’s visit on Wednesday by sending two anti-submarine aircraft into the island’s air defense identification zone, according to the Taiwanese defense ministry. The planes were warned off by the Taiwanese air force, the ministry said.

Mr. Krach’s visit reflects a growing effort by the Trump administration to counter China’s attempts in recent years to isolate Taiwan on the global stage. The trip, which began on Thursday and ends on Saturday, comes just one month after Alex M. Azar II, the secretary of health and human services, became the highest-level U.S. cabinet member to visit Taiwan since 1979.