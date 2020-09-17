Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins Dedicate TIFF Awards to Frontline Workers

WENN

The ‘Titanic’ actress and the ‘Nixon’ actor are feted at the virtual ceremony of the Toronto International Film Festival along with another winner ‘Nomadland’ director Chloe Zhao.

Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins dedicated the awards they received at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to frontline workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British actors both took part in the second annual TIFF Tribute Awards on Tuesday (15Sep20) night – a ceremony that was conducted virtually due to Covid-19.

The fundraiser featured an introduction from Martin Scorsese and featured presenters such as Ava DuVernay, Jodie Foster, and Olivia Colman – but the main honourees Anthony and Kate chose to celebrate healthcare workers in their video speeches.

“To be giving applause to anyone other than those who have and continued to be at the forefront of the battle against this virus across the world does feel decidedly out of place,” Kate, whose film “Ammonite” has screened at the festival, said.

Expressing her sympathies for those who have lost those close to them to Covid-19, she added, “I’d like to express my deepest sympathies to families and individuals whose lives have been forever altered by this past six months.”

Anthony also used his speech to thank those who have cared for those afflicted by the disease, saying, “I want to thank frontline workers, first responders, all over the world. This award is yours. So I thank you so much. From the bottom of my heart.”

Other honourees included director Chloe Zhao, whose film “Nomadland” has been a huge hit at the festival – and she received an introduction from Colin Farrell before accepting the TIFF Ebert Director Award.

The filmmaker, who is slated to direct the new Marvel movie “The Eternals“, shared after receiving her prize, “I feel incredibly lucky that the people I work with, they’re there when I’m succeeding and they’re there even more when I fail.”

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes also appeared at the online awards bash – a centrepiece of the festival, which continues until Sunday.