Kanye West Locked Out Of Twitter After Sharing Video Of Him Peeing On His Grammy

Kanye West trended online after he posted a video of him peeing on his Grammy.

The rapper also shared screenshots of his contract with Universal Records, and Twitter locked him out of his account for 12 hours — citing that the rapper had shared private information in the contracts.

“The Tweet was removed for posting private information, and the account has been temporarily locked in accordance with our Private Information policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

In one of the tweets posted, a screenshot of a phone number he said belonged to the editor of Forbes was included. Ye told his fans to call the editor — which is clearly against the rules.

Former NBA star and actor Rick Fox announced the news of Kanye’s Twitter ban to his followers.

“My friend Kanye West wants you all to know that he was kicked off of Twitter for 12 hours,” he wrote.