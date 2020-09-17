Kanye West Locked Out Of Twitter After Sharing Video Of Him Peeing On His Grammy

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kanye West trended online after he posted a video of him peeing on his Grammy.

The rapper also shared screenshots of his contract with Universal Records, and Twitter locked him out of his account for 12 hours — citing that the rapper had shared private information in the contracts.

