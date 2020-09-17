Kangana Ranaut sends out wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media today and extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. In a video posted on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut said that the common man has immense respect for him and is lucky to have him as his Prime Minister.

Kangana posted the video on Twitter with a simple caption that read, “#HappyBirthdayPMModi.” In the video, Kangana revealed that even though she has met him only a couple of times, she has an immense sense of respect for him just like every other Indian. Kangana also claimed that the voices that appreciate him are far greater than those who criticize him. She also said that there are crores of Indians, who aren’t on social media and view him as a great leader. Take a look at the video below.

#HappyBirthdayPMModi ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/bmyYFkeVMs

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

We send out wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.