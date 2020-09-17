Jumio Launches KYX Platform, Empowering Fraud and Risk Teams to Streamline and Centralize Onboarding and KYC Processes

Article content continued

As more and more organizations have increasingly gone digital, there has been a parallel proliferation of cyberattacks that attempt to damage, disrupt or gain unauthorized access to the computer systems of banks and other financial institutions. So while banks and other enterprises are looking for ways to streamline the onboarding process, they must ensure that they build in the necessary safeguards to protect their ecosystems, reputation and accounts owners.

With the Jumio KYX Platform, growing companies can tap into Jumio’s rich expertise and create a highly customized onboarding and eKYC experience based on their unique use cases, risk appetite and budget.

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has verified more than 250 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

