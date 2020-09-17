John Legend Reveals How Luna Kept Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy a Secret

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen may have a secret spy on their hands.

In a recent interview with British talk show host Lorraine Kelly, the Grammy winner shared how well his 4-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens kept Chrissy’s pregnancy under wraps. “I was guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel here in the States the other night and I made a joke about that because some people in our world have a hard time keeping secrets,” John chuckled. “But yes, Luna managed to keep the pregnancy news out of the press until we were ready to announce.”

In response, Lorraine laughed, “That’s a good girl.”

The couple first announced the pregnancy in the EGOT winner’s latest music video “Wild,” which released on Aug. 19. This will be the family’s third child, joining the best secret keeper in Hollywood Luna and their 2-year-old son Miles Theodore Stephens. Though happy (and surprised) to be pregnant—John called the bundle of joy a “little quarantine surprise” on the Today show—Chrissy has been having a difficult few weeks.