John Legend Admits Chrissy Teigen’s Third Pregnancy Wasn’t Planned

The ‘All of Me’ hitmaker calls the upcoming addition to his growing family with the ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star ‘a surprise’ and the couple are looking forward to the third baby.

John Legend has shared that his wife Chrissy Teigen‘s third pregnancy was “a surprise.”

The couple, who have been married since 2013, revealed in August they are expecting a new baby in the music video for John’s latest single “Wild”. And in an interview on British morning show “Lorraine” on Thursday (17Sep20), to promote his album “Bigger Love”, John confessed the news came as a bit of a shock.

Asked if they were looking forward to the birth, he responded, “We’re so grateful and excited. It was a surprise but we’re excited.”

“A quarantine surprise,” presenter Lorraine joked, “I think there’s going to be quite a few of those, John.”

To which he quipped, “I think so. I think that’s one thing my album can help you out with too if you’re interested.”

The “All of Me” singer, who shares a daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, with the “Chrissy’s Court” host, also opened up about the family’s celebrations for their seventh wedding anniversary.

“We stayed home and it was really lovely. Our kids congratulated us, I cooked dinner for her, we exchanged presents and it was a lovely anniversary,” he smiled.





The 34-year-old revealed earlier this month that although she’d been put on strict “super serious” bed rest for two weeks, she’d still been up and about.