Jim Carrey In Talks to Play Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’

WENN

Jim Carrey is in talks to portray Donald Trump‘s U.S. presidential opponent, Joe Biden, when sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live” returns to TV for a 45th season next month (Oct20).

Alec Baldwin will reprise his role as the President on the show while former “SNL” regular Maya Rudolph will be back as Biden’s running mate and potential vice president Kamala Harris, and the programme’s long-running executive producer, Lorne Michaels, reveals he’s close to landing Carrey as Barack Obama‘s number two.

“Maya Rudolph is coming back, and Alec will be back, and I think Jim Carrey is going to do Biden,” Lorne tells Vulture. “There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and (SNL regular) Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength.”

Biden was previously portrayed by Jason Sudeikis on the sketch show.

“Saturday Night Live” will return to TV screens on 3 October (20).