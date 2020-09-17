Jasmine Cephas Jones Reveals the Surprising Actor Who’s Inspired Her

“My dad, he’s a great father, but he’s also been one of my mentors,” she said, recalling the day she learned of her nomination. “I called him and congratulated him, and I was like, ‘Dad, I’m nominated, too.’ He was like, ‘What?!’ And then he was like, ‘I’ve got to call you back’ because he was on the phone. He was like, ‘I need a full moment.'”

For Jasmine, getting to share in the moment with her father has made the nomination all the more special. “The whole reason why I’m even acting in the first place is because of him,” she continued. “He opened my eyes to theater at such a young age, to being an artist, analyzing scripts, and just loving what you do. So to be able to kind of share this moment with him it’s just such a full circle for me. We’re peers now, so I already feel like I’ve won.”

While we await the results of Jasmine’s category, which will be revealed during night four of the 2020 Creative Awards Emmys on Thurs., Sept. 17, get to know the actress a bit better with her responses to our Emmy First-Timers Club questionnaire!