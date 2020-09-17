Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.67% By .com

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.67%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (T:), which rose 3.09% or 64.5 points to trade at 2152.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) added 2.31% or 28.0 points to end at 1240.0 and Toyobo Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 1.74% or 28.0 points to 1641.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were West Japan Railway Co. (T:), which fell 5.57% or 319.0 points to trade at 5407.0 at the close. Isuzu Motors, Ltd. (T:) declined 5.09% or 50.1 points to end at 934.9 and East Japan Railway Co. (T:) was down 4.67% or 322.0 points to 6578.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1736 to 1688 and 251 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.09% or 64.5 to 2152.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.84.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.80% or 0.32 to $39.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.69% or 0.29 to hit $41.93 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.94% or 18.45 to trade at $1952.05 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.17% to 104.77, while EUR/JPY fell 0.39% to 123.50.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 93.285.