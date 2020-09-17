James Tamou Wests Tigers contract NRL news 2020

The Wests Tigers have completed a major recruitment coup by signing Test prop James Tamou for the next two seasons.

As previously reported, the Penrith Panthers veteran will link with the Tigers for 2021 and 2022 and add much needed backbone to coach Michael Maguire’s club.

Tamou, 31, has played 263 NRL games and is in excellent form — averaging 146 metres per game and a 96 per cent tackle efficiency this season.

“James brings a wealth of experience to our forward pack and is a player who has experienced success at every level of the game,” Maguire said.

“He has shown throughout his career to be a player who constantly improves not only himself but those around him, and I have no doubt he will play a key role in the development of our forward pack moving forward.”

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe also expressed his excitement.

“On behalf of all at Wests Tigers, I’d like to welcome James to the club and say how pleased we are to secure a player with his experience and talent for the coming two seasons,” Pascoe said.

“James has shown to be one of the leading forwards in our game and has generated extremely strong metres-per-minute this year, which will greatly complement our current squad.

“He is a highly commendable man both on and off the field and he will certainly have a strong impact at Wests Tigers in driving this club forward to where we all want it to be.”