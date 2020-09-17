iOS 14.2 Beta Adds New Shazam Music Recognition Feature for Control Center

Apple today released the first beta of iOS 14.2 to developers for testing purposes, and the new update introduces a Music Recognition control for the Control Center.



The new feature lets you discover music playing around you and it recognizes the music playing with in apps, even when you’re wearing AirPods. Songs pop up as notifications, and you can tap to listen in Apple Music.

Shazam’s Music Recognition feature can be added to Control Center through the Control Center options in the Settings app. To use the feature, open up Control Center and then tap on the Shazam icon to initiate a single recognition.

Apple devices have long been able to recognize songs through Shazam, but doing so at the current time requires asking Siri to identify a song or opening up the Shazam app for iOS devices. The new Control Center feature will make it easier to get a song recognized with minimal effort.

With today’s update, Apple has also added a new music feature that displays ‌Apple Music‌ suggestions in the Control Center Now Playing widget when music is not being actively played.

The new iOS 14.2 beta will likely be in testing for some time as Apple works on releasing new iPhones. We’re expecting new iPhones to debut sometime in October.