Hrithik Roshan on how to amp up a casual look

Hrithik Roshan’s style has been adored by millions of his fans for years now. Whether it is on-screen looks or off-screen appearances, the actor always leaves an impact with what he wears. Some of his character looks have been iconic, but the actor also impresses with his style as he steps out for events and parties.



Talking about how to amp up a casual look, Hrithik had once revealed during an interview for his brand HRX, “Accessories can definitely give you an edge and kind of fill up that empty space, you know that little thing you need just to as they say, the icing on the cake or the cherry on the top. But, no matter how many accessories you wear if something is lacking in your head or heart it’s going to show, so yeah accessories are fun till you are fully accessorised within.” We couldn’t agree more Hrithik!