How to watch Big Brother All-Stars: Stream season 22 live from anywhere

Big Brother returns in its 20th year on the air for a special All-Stars season that’s bringing back some of the show’s best houseguests ever. While most seasons of the show feature a cast of new players all vying to win half a million dollars, the All-Star format sees fan-favorite cast members from previous seasons return to the show for another try at winning the grand prize. This season has differed from most in more than just the All-Stars aspect. This time around, the cast had to be quarantined for two weeks before the show and undergo testing for coronavirus to ensure they were all virus-free before entering the house. At least one cast member was cut due to a positive test result, and on premiere night, the guests entered the Big Brother house while wearing face masks. The crew behind-the-scenes have been tested and quarantined as well. Though the cast wasn’t revealed until premiere night, we now know the All-Stars houseguests include Janelle Pierzina, Da’Vonne Rogers, Ian Terry, Keesha Smith, Kaysar Ridha, Cody Calafiore, Dani Briones, Nicole Anthony, Christmas Abbott, David Anthony, Kevin Campbell, Tyler Crispen, Bayleigh Dayton, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett, and Enzo Palumbo.

Big Brother All-Stars: When & where Though the first two episodes of the season had varying time slots, Season 22 of Big Brother will now air at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting August 12. Keep this page bookmarked for updates on when the show will air and who’s been evicted each week. Big Brother All-Stars: Who was evicted? The sixth eviction night of Big Brother: All-Stars airs live on Thursday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Evicted Week One: Keesha

Keesha Evicted Week Two: Nicole A.

Nicole A. Evicted Week Three: Janelle

Janelle Evicted Week Four: Kaysar

Kaysar Evicted Week Five: Bayleigh

Bayleigh HOH of Week Six: Dani

Dani On the block: Kevin and David How to watch Big Brother All-Stars in the U.S. There are a few different ways to watch Big Brother as it airs live, though the best option is CBS All Access. You’re able to watch the CBS channel live whenever you want with your membership, though for Big Brother fans, the bigger pull here are the Big Brother feeds. You can check into the Big Brother house 24/7 during the next three months to see what your favorite contestants are up to when the show is off the air. CBS All Access also gives you access to every previous season of Big Brother so you can watch the original season these All-Stars were featured in. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial for new members.

CBS All Access

Access the Big Brother live feeds, past seasons of the show, and a live stream of the CBS TV channel with your CBS All Access subscription. There’s no better way to watch.

Alternatively, you could watch on Hulu with Live TV with a free 7-day trial. Plans there start at $54.99 per month. You wouldn’t be able to watch the Big Brother feeds though. How to watch Big Brother All-Stars live from anywhere If you’re currently in the U.S., you shouldn’t have much trouble accessing CBS All Access to watch the show, and the trials offered makes it free to watch even if you’re not currently a member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching Big Brother will be a bit more difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access CBS All Access no matter where you are so you can watch the season as it airs. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you’re looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Big Brother: All-Stars when it airs. Get in on this deal now!