How bad has the Jets’ offense been under Adam Gase?

The New York Jets looked abysmal on offense in their Week 1 loss to the Bills, causing many fans to call for ownership to present head coach Adam Gase a one-way bus ticket out of town. Among those disgruntled fans was ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, who laid out just how incompetent the Jets’ offense has been under Gase’s tenure.

“Consider that in no season that Peyton Manning was not his quarterback that any of Gase’s teams ever finish in the top half of the league in scoring,” Greenberg said on “Get Up.” “The last three seasons, in fact, they finished 28th, 26th and 31st, that’s in a 32-team league.”

It’s a harsh-but-fair look at Gase’s time in the NFL, as he developed a reputation as an offensive guru during his time as offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos with Peyton Manning at quarterback. But since then, he has struggled to strike much fear into the hearts of opposing defenses.