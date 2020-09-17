Hit-Boy: Kanye West Wouldn’t Work With Me Because I Made Beats For Beyonce!!

Producer Hit-Boy has claimed that Kanye West stopped using his beats after he started working with Beyonce.

“I haven’t been a fan of Kanye on a personal/human level since he told me face to face he stopped picking my beats because I worked with Beyoncé,” said Hit-Boy weighing in on Kanye’s tirade against his record company. “This is after I produced ‘n*ggas in paris’ , ‘clique’, and a myriad of other songs / projects for him and his label GOOD Music in the 2 years I was signed with them.”

Fans could not believe what they were reading. Ye responded, denying the allegation.

“From HITBOY LETS GOOOOO,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of the post.

“Hi guys,” he tweeted. “Trust me we will not stop … Hit-Boy first to stand up … I didn’t have a problem with him producing for Beyoncé … I had a problem with the fact he was signed to me and I didn’t know but I knew Jay and Beyoncé and Hit-Boy … Just for clarity.”