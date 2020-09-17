Home Entertainment Hit-Boy: Kanye West Wouldn’t Work With Me Because I Made Beats For...

Hit-Boy: Kanye West Wouldn’t Work With Me Because I Made Beats For Beyonce!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Producer Hit-Boy has claimed that Kanye West stopped using his beats after he started working with Beyonce.

“I haven’t been a fan of Kanye on a personal/human level since he told me face to face he stopped picking my beats because I worked with Beyoncé,” said Hit-Boy weighing in on Kanye’s tirade against his record company. “This is after I produced ‘n*ggas in paris’ , ‘clique’, and a myriad of other songs / projects for him and his label GOOD Music in the 2 years I was signed with them.”

