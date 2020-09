Here’s What The Cast Of Easy A Looks Like Now 10 Years Later

Screen Gems, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images



What she’s up to now: Aly has continued to star on various TV shows and movies throughout the years. But, she most recently starred for five seasons as Peyton on The CW’s iZombie. She has also continued to release music with her sister, as part of Aly and AJ — with the fantastic single “Joan of Arc on the Dance Floor” being released earlier this year. (Seriously, if you haven’t heard “Joan of Arc on the Floor” give it a listen, it’s bop-tastic!)