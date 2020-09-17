Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan feels about Gauri Khan’s style

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is one of the most loved couples of Bollywood for years now. The duo has made millions of fans aspire to have a partner like them who have literally seen each other grow up together. Shah Rukh and Gauri have been in the limelight for over three decades and still even today, every appearance they make together makes their fans as excited. SRK has known Gauri since she was fourteen years old and today after all these years of growing up and having a family together it is only fair to trust the couple’s views about each other about everything.

When King Khan was questioned about Gauri's style at an event, he had said, "As far as Gauri is concerned, you know having known her for years, you know I have known her since she was 14, she has always bee effortless about it. As a matter of fact we are very basic and simple people."