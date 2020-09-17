Hands-on videos showcase colorful new iPad Air design, Touch ID in the top button, more

Apple introduced this week at its special online event the 8th generation iPad and the redesigned 4th generation iPad Air. While the new regular iPad will be available in stores this Friday, iPad Air 4 is coming in October. Thanks to some Chinese hands-on videos shared on YouTube today, we can now take a better look at these new iPads.

As spotted by , Apple invited members of the Chinese press to another special event where they could experience iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 before they hit the stores.

These videos are mostly focused on the new iPad Air as it was one of the main highlights of this week’s event, but they briefly demonstrate the performance improvements on the 2020 iPad with A12 Bionic chip.

One of the videos demonstrates exactly how the new Touch ID sensor works integrated into the Power button since the new iPad Air doesn’t have a Home button or Face ID. This is the first time that an iOS device is introduced with Touch ID built into another button besides the Home button.

We can also notice that the iPad Air 4 and the smaller 2020 iPad Pro have the same physical size, but the iPad Air 4 has a 10.9-inch display with slightly thicker bezels while the iPad Pro has an 11-inch display. The videos, of course, were recorded in Chinese, but it’s worth watching them all.

Other aspects of the new iPad Air 4 that the videos show us are the new colors, as the promotional images from Apple are usually different from what the real product looks like. In the video below, you can see all new iPad models, including the new Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue colors available for iPad Air 4.

The 4th-generation iPad Air is also compatible with the iPad Pro accessories line-up, including the Apple Pencil 2 and the new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad. The following video gives us an idea of how these accessories work with the new iPad Air 4, as well as a glimpse of the new Apple Watch bands.

Customers can now order the 8th-generation iPad. Pre-orders of the new iPad Air 4 will begin in October — although Apple hasn’t mentioned a specific date. What do you think of the new iPads? Let us know in the comments below.

