‘Handmaid’s Tale’: Mckenna Grace Cast as Commander’s Teenage Wife

The Handmaid’s Tale is setting up a very May-December marriage: Mckenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House) will recur during Season 4 of the Hulu drama as the teenaged wife of a much older Commander, our sister site reports.

Grace’s Mrs. Keyes is described as “a sharply intelligent” spouse who “rules her farm and household with confidence. She has a rebellious, subversive streak, and is calm and pious on the outside with turmoil, even insanity, on the inside,” per .

Production on the series was shut down in mid-March, just a few episodes into Season 4, as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak. Filming recently resumed two weeks ago in Toronto, Canada. (For scoop on what’s coming up — including Elisabeth Moss’ directorial debut — check out TVLine’s Q&A with star Bradley Whitford.)

Grace’s other TV credits include Fuller House, Young Sheldon, Designated Survivor (as President Kirkman’s daughter), Once Upon a Time (as Young Emma Swan) and The Young and the Restless.

The Handmaid’s Tale is one of eight Outstanding Drama Series contenders at this Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards — though in TVLine’s annual poll, it ranked last (with less than 5 percent of the vote) among shows readers think will come away with the win.

