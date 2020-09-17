Google updates Play Store rules banning stalkerware apps unless they include an "adequate notice or consent,quot; and show a "persistent notification,quot; (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Google updates Play Store rules banning stalkerware apps unless they include an “adequate notice or consent,rdquo; and show a “persistent notification,rdquo; — Ban is meaningless as Google leaves a giant loophole in the rules, allowing stalkerware devs to rebrand their apps as child trackers.
