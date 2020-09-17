God of War 2 on PS5: Everything you need to know

During the Sept. 2020 PS5 games showcase, a sequel to the 2018 God of War was announced through a quick teaser as the “here’s one more thing” moment to close the show. I was so excited I could barely comprehend anything that happened afterward, as my coworkers can attest. In order to keep things simple we’re referring to it as God of War 2 here, as Sony has not given an official title for the game yet. When the actual title is confirmed, we’ll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about the untitled God of War 2 so far.

What is God of War 2? God of War 2 is a sequel to the 2018 entry in the God of War franchise. That title served as a kind of spiritual reboot, with Kratos forced to suffer silently for the sins of his past while attempting to raise his son in the harsh north and seeking to scatter the ashes of his wife. It also swapped the gameplay from an isometric hack-and-slash viewpoint to a third-person camera, making it more of an action game with light RPG elements. The sequel will presumably follow suit, given God of War's incredible critical and commercial success. You can see the teaser in the tweet from the developers at Sony Santa Monica studio below, or at the end of the PS5 showcase. pic.twitter.com/VvHuaCKgGn — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) September 16, 2020 The game may end up being titled God of War: Ragnarok, as the Elder Futhark Norse runes in the teaser image spell out R A G N A R O K, making it all too clear the end all life is near. The image also takes the iconic God of War franchise logo and gives it an icy makeover that almost looks like Jormungandr, the World Serpent. God of War 2 What's the story?