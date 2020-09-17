French Open attendance reduced to 5,000 fans per day: report By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros – Roland Gorros logo

() – The French Open will permit only 5,000 spectators per day following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, L’Equipe reported on Thursday.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) had announced earlier this month that the tournament will allow a maximum of 11,500 fans per day at the claycourt major, which will be held at Roland Garros from Sept. 27-Oct. 11.

The FFT has been aiming to host daily crowds of 5,000 at both the Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen showcourts while 1,500 fans were slated to watch matches at the smaller Simonne-Mathieu court.

The report said the tournament organisers are still looking to host 5,000 fans a day at Philippe-Chatrier but none on Suzanne-Lenglen or Simonne-Mathieu court.

French Open organisers could not be reached for comment.

France has recorded over 438,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 31,000 deaths, according to a tally.

A record 520,000 spectators attended last year’s French Open, according to organisers.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR