Former Model Amy Dorris Details Being Sexually Assaulted by Donald Trump

WENN

In an interview, the former stunner claims that POTUS ‘just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off’ when the two attended the US Open tennis tournament in 1997.

Donald Trump has been hit with a new sexual assault allegations. Former model Amy Dorris claimed in an interview with The Guardian that POTUS sexually harassed her at the US Open tennis tournament in New York back in 1997.

During the interview, Dorris claimed that it happened when Trump accosted her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament. “He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” she recalled.

Dorris, who was 24 at the time of the incident, continued, “I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it. I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.”

Even though Dorris had repeatedly told Trump to stop, the latter didn’t “care” at all and kept doing what he did. “I just kind of was in shock,” she alleged. “I felt violated, obviously. But I still wasn’t processing it and just was trying to go back to talking to everyone and having a good time because, I don’t know, I felt pressured to be that way.”

Following the alleged assault, Trump allegedly continued to pursue Dorris although the latter had continued to reject his advance.





Dorris additionally provided the publication with photos of her hanging out with Trump at the tournament to prove that she was not lying. However, through his lawyers, Trump denied that he harassed, abused or behaved inappropriately towards Dorris. He additionally pointed out that there should be a number of witnesses should Dorris was speaking the truth.