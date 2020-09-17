Ford says new generation F-150 pickup trucks to go on sale in November By

Home Business Ford says new generation F-150 pickup trucks to go on sale in...

Matilda Coleman
() – Ford Motor Co (N:) said on Thursday it has begun production of the new generation F-150 pickup truck at its Dearbon, Michigan facility, and expects the redesigned model to go on sale in November.

The F-150 is Ford’s top selling vehicle and, along with other large pickups and commercial vans, generates the bulk of the company’s global profit.

Ford also confirmed plans to build an electric version of the F-150, which is expected to come to market by mid-2022.

