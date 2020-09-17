Five issues Cowboys must fix that don’t involve Earl Thomas

Ever since Earl Thomas grabbed Jason Garrett after the Seattle Seahawks game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 and told Garrett to get him from Seattle, Cowboys fans have dreamed of signing the future Hall of Fame safety.

Now that he’s a free agent, many can’t believe the Cowboys haven’t signed the Texas native. But, Jerry Jones recently made it clear to 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys are more interested in solving their problems from within. Unfortunately for fans clamoring for Thomas to return home, this heavily implies the Cowboys aren’t interested in bringing him in.

And while the safety position remains an area of need for the Cowboys, Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams made it very clear that they have major problems that Thomas can’t solve.

Here are the five issues the Cowboys must address that can’t be fixed by signing Earl Thomas.