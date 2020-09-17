Fantasy Injury Updates: A.J. Brown, Jamison Crowder, Golden Tate, more impact Week 2 lineup decisions

Thursday injury updates always end up having a massive impact on fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em decisions. That’s no different in Week 2 where our rankings are being shaken up by some “new” injuries, including those to A.J. Brown, Jack Doyle, and Jamison Crowder, as well as a couple players who missed last week (Golden Tate, Brandon Aiyuk). The latest news will create some tough lineup calls for fantasy owners and may necessitate some potential waiver wire moves.

Is A.J. Brown playing in Week 2?

According to Titans reporter John Glennon, Brown was not spotted at Thursday’s practice as he deals with a knee injury. Brown didn’t practice Wednesday either, but after playing a Monday night game, that was presumed just to be a rest day for the second-year wideout.

Brown has a great matchup with the Jaguars this week, so his absence would be devastating for fantasy owners. In his stead, Corey Davis will be the Titans’ No. 1 receiver after he posted a 100-yard game against the Broncos in Week 1. He would instantly become a high-end WR2 in a solid matchup.

TE Jonnu Smith and WR Adam Humphries would also be in line for an uptick in targets, making Smith a quality TE streamer and Humphries a potential WR3/flex in PPR. We’ll see what comes on Friday for Brown, but if his owners are worried about his health, grabbing one of the Titans WRs available on the waiver wire wouldn’t be a bad move.

Will Jamison Crowder play Week 2?

During Wednesday’s practice, Jets receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a hamstring injury. And according to Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg, Crowder won’t be on the practice field Thursday as his injury is being evaluated. Hamstring injuries tend to linger, so it stands to reason that the Jets will be extra cautious with Crowder ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the 49ers.

If Crowder misses the game, Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan, and Braxton Berrios would be the only wide receivers remaining on the Jets’ 53-man roster. Perriman would probably be the biggest beneficiary of Crowder’s absence target-wise, but Berrios would take over for Crowder in the slot. Given that Sam Darnold targeted Crowder 13 times in Week 1, Berrios could end up being a sneaky pickup and potential bottom-dollar DFS value.

Elsewhere, tight ends Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin could help to pick up the slack, but only Herndon would have fantasy value as a potential TE streamer.

Golden Tate injury update

Tate (hamstring) was spotted at Thursday’s practice doing individual drills. He didn’t play in the Giants’ Monday Night loss to the Steelers after being declared inactive shortly before the game. It seemed that Tate was close to playing last week, so seeing him going through individual work is a good sign that he should have a chance to play in Week 2.

If Tate can’t play, then Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram would continue to be the top-three receiving targets for Daniel Jones. Saquon Barkley would also get some extra targets.

Brandon Aiyuk injury news

After missing the first game of his career with a hamstring injury, Aiyuk seems to be trending in the right direction. Aiyuk practiced on Thursday after being questionable for most of last week. Given the WR troubles the 49ers are dealing with, along with George Kittle’s knee injury, the Niners would probably like to see Aiyuk play.

Aiyuk would easily be Jimmy Garoppolo’s top target in an easy matchup with the Jets if he plays. That would probably make him a WR3, though it’s tough to trust any receiver in his first NFL start. If he can’t suit up, Kendrick Bourne would be the No. 1 target for the 49ers with Jordan Reed, potentially, emerging as the No. 2 target if Kittle misses the game.

Jack Doyle injury update

Doyle (ankle/knee) was absent from the Colts’ Wednesday practice. And according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Doyle wasn’t at Thursday’s practice for the Colts either. Doyle will have to get back on the field Friday to have any shot at playing against the Vikings on Sunday.

Doyle owners should pick up a potential tight end streamer in case Doyle is out (and backu Mo-Alie Cox isn’t the best option). It’s worth noting that he’s playing against a Vikings defense that has been elite against TEs the past two seasons anyway. Guys like Chris Herndon, Eric Ebron, O.J. Howard, and Logan Thomas would all be good options who may be available on the waiver wire. Check our TE rankings for more options to replace Doyle.