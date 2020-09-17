Facebook removed 12 million posts for violating hate speech policies

Facebook says it has removed 12 million posts in groups for violating its policies on hate speech over the last year.
The social media giant notes in a blog post that 87 percent of these posts were found proactively. Facebook also removed 1.5 million posts in groups that violated its policies on organized hate, 91 percent of which were found proactively.
Facebook outlines that when it comes to groups themselves, it will take down an entire group if it repeatedly breaks its rules or violates its standards. It took down one million groups for violating these policies.
The social media giant says it’s taking further steps to keep groups safe on its platform. For instance, it’s stopping people who repeatedly violate its community standards from being able to create new groups.
Facebook is also ensuring that groups have an active admin. Now, when a single remaining admin chooses to step down, they can invite members to become admins.
If no invited members accept, then Facebook’s going to suggest admin roles to members who may be interested. If no one accepts, then it’s going to archive the group.
“To prioritize connecting people with accurate health information, we are starting to no longer show health groups in recommendations. People can still invite friends to health groups or search for them,” Facebook outlines.
The release of these stats come as several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio, have joined the ‘StopHateForProfit‘ campaign calling out Facebook for failing to tackle hateful content and misinformation on its platform.
Source: Facebook