EU’s Barnier still hopes trade deal with Britain possible: sources By

© . European Parliament plenary session State of the Union in Brussels
BRUSSELS () – The European Union’s Brexit negotiator told the bloc’s 27 national envoys to Brussels that he still hoped a trade deal with Britain was possible, stressing that the coming days would be decisive, three diplomatic sources told .
Michel Barnier addressed the gathering on Wednesday and the three sources either participated in the discussion behind closed doors or were briefed on its content.
“Barnier still believes a deal is possible though the next days are key,” said one of the EU diplomatic sources.
A second diplomat, asked what Barnier said on Wednesday and whether there was still a chance for a new agreement with the UK, said: “The hope is still there.”
