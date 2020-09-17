Oscar Williams / New Statesman:
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveils plans to position tech at the center of EU’s pandemic recovery, pledging €150B for digital projects — In a state of the union address on Wednesday (16 September), the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen …
