Oscar Williams / New Statesman:

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveils plans to position tech at the center of EU’s pandemic recovery, pledging €150B for digital projects  —  In a state of the union address on Wednesday (16 September), the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen …

