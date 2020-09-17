Eneos says likely to extend Tokyo Olympics sponsorship deal at year-end By

TOKYO () – Japan’s Eneos Holdings Inc is likely to extend at the end of the year its sponsorship deal for the Tokyo Olympics, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the firm’s chairman said on Thursday.
“It is not likely an option not to extend our sponsorship at the end of this year as Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held next year,” Tsutomu Sugimori told a news conference.
