Emily Ratajkowski and the question of why society looks down on models

– Picture not-so-perfect. Yesterday’s Broadsheet included a link to model and actress Emily Ratajkowski’s essay—”Buying Myself Back”—in The Cut, but life being what it is these days, I didn’t get a chance to read it until yesterday afternoon. I’m very glad I did.

I encourage you to read her words in full (and listen to the follow-up podcast), but the crux of the essay is Ratajkowski’s struggle to assert some ownership over the many images of her that now exist in the world—be they on gallery walls or 4chan—and to stop the men who are profiteering from those photos in ways that go far beyond the typical fashion shoot. The experiences she describes—from being sued by a paparazzo for posting a photo of herself on her own Instagram, to having nudes leaked online, to watching helplessly as several books of photos (taken by a photographer she accuses of sexually assaulting her) are published against her will—are steeped in her feelings of anger and violation.

There’s so much that’s upsetting about Ratajkowski’s story. But what jumped out at me is the contempt that so many of the people involved seemed to have for her simply because she makes a living by posing for photographs (up to and including the people taking those photos). It’s a weird sort of victim blaming that suggests that if someone chooses such a “superficial” profession—and especially if they pose for nude or provocative photos—they deserve whatever they get.

Consider the response of photographer Jonathan Leder when The Cut asked him about Ratajkowski’s allegations of sexual misconduct. Calling the charges “too tawdry and childish to respond to,” he said: “You do know who we are talking about right? This is the girl that was naked in Treats! magazine, and bounced around naked in the Robin Thicke video at that time. You really want someone to believe she was a victim?”

You feel the same weight of condescension from online commenters who post about Ratajkowski’s pictures, fine artist Richard Prince (who appropriates her image for his art), and implicitly, from the many, many people who bought Leder’s unauthorized books of photos or attended the galleries that showed them.

The takeaway is clear: the image-making industry wants to profit from Ratajkowski’s work and an image-consuming public wants to pay to see it. But both seem to fault Ratajkowski for her willingness to comply—and neither is willing to acknowledge the human inside those perfect pictures.

