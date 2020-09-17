Eight people ‘successfully rescued’ from sinking vessel off Rockhampton

Eight people have been “successfully rescued” from a sinking eight-metre vessel off the Capricorn Coast of Queensland.

The vessel had eight people on board and was taking water and sinking about 77 kilometres east of Yeppoon.

Passengers donned lifejackets and abandoned the vessel, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said in a statement.

The first call for assistance was received by paramedics about 10am and an EPIRB was activated about half-an-hour later.

At 12pm AMSA was informed that all eight people had been recovered from the water by the merchant vessel RTM Twarra.

“AMSA wishes to thank the crew of the RTM Twarra for their help in this successful rescue,” a spokesperson for AMSA said.

Paramedics said all eight were assessed by a QAS flight critical care paramedic and no injuries were sustained.