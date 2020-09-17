Drew Barrymore Takes on Comedy Roles to Survive When Life Gets Tough

WENN

The ‘Wedding Singer’ actress considers comedy as a ‘medicine’ and ‘survivalist mechanism’ to get through tough times in her personal life a she grew up under public scrutiny.

–

Drew Barrymore turned to comedy roles in an effort to get through tough times in her personal life.

The 45-year-old endured a troubled and wild youth after shooting to fame as a child star in the 1980s, but rehabilitated her career with a series of well-received romantic comedies in the late 1990s, including “The Wedding Singer” and “Never Been Kissed“.

Speaking to U.S. late night host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (16Sep20), the star revealed that she uses comedy and laughter to get through tough periods in her life.

“Comedy to me was a subconscious survivalist mechanism,” the actress said, adding, “When I was laughing, everything else fell away and the world was awesome, it was okay.”

Explaining her outlook on life she continued, “I think laughter is medicine, and it’s necessary and we need it.”

Drew hopes to get audiences laughing with her latest venture – “The Drew Barrymore Show“, a chat vehicle that debuted in the U.S. on CBS on Monday.

Although she’s delighted to become a chat show queen, the “E.T.” star says she’s had to “go through a lot of different evolutions” before being ready to become a TV host.

“I don’t think I would have done at least what I’m hopefully excited about doing and capable of now, at any other point,” she explained.





Monday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” featured her “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, with Adam Sandler, her love interest in “The Wedding Singer”, also paying her a visit.