On Wednesday, DJ Envy alleged that about five years ago he pitched his family show to BET but was told he “wasn’t Black enough.”

While dishing the details on “The Breakfast Club,” Envy shared that BET reached out to Charlamagne to do a show and he “laughed” about it because of what he alleges happened.

When going into detail about it, he stated, “A couple of years ago, when my family was doing a show, what I tried to do is lift up my people first,” he shared. I went to BET and Revolt first because that’s black owned, a black channel. BET responded–this was about five years ago– that I wasn’t Black enough.

View this post on Instagram #Roomies, #DJEnvy alleges that he pitched a show idea to #BET but was told he “wasn’t Black enough” for their network. (@breakfastclubam @revolttv) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 16, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT

Looks like Starz thought he was Black enough. The 43-year-old has a show on Starz with 50 Cent that’s centered around real estate.

In an Instagram post, 50 wrote,

I was thinking wouldn’t it be great to see @flipping_nj and @djenvyon Tv, so you can understand the real estate business. Done deal! #STARZPLAY #bransoncognac@bottlerover #lecheminduroiatlanta

View this post on Instagram I was thinking wouldn’t it be great to see @flipping_nj and @djenvy on Tv, so you can understand the real estate business. Done deal! #STARZPLAY #bransoncognac @bottlerover #lecheminduroiatlanta A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Sep 15, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT

The post DJ Envy Alleges BET Told Him He “Wasn’t Black Enough” To Have A Show On Their Network (Video) appeared first on The Shade Room.