Ditch your RRSP and four other unorthodox ideas that could make you money

But there are two problems here: One, your tax bracket may not be lower. If you are a successful investor elsewhere, or have a nice pension or other income in retirement, it is very possible you will pay a very high tax rate on your RRSP withdrawals (yes, you can defer this by shifting your RRSP to a retirement income fund for a period of time). Since capital gains taxes are (for now) lower than other forms of taxes, an investor who skips an RRSP, and invests only in non-dividend-paying stocks, still gets the benefit of compounding, but their overall tax rate over an investment lifetime might be lower (perhaps significantly) than an investor with a large RRSP account.

The second problem is, does anyone really expect overall tax rates to be lower in the future? Your RRSP withdrawals could, depending on what happens down the road, end up providing more income to the government than it does to you. This debate is too big for this column, and is complicated by what investors may do with any tax refund brought on by an RRSP contribution, but the summation is thus: just because the investment industry says you should have an RRSP does not in any way mean that it is always the right thing for you to do.

Maybe you don’t need any bonds at all

The industry is always harping about asset allocation. Investors need bonds, or other fixed-income securities, as well as stock exposure, they say. But, maybe you don’t. If you can handle volatility, have a long time frame, or are still working (with excess income), do you really need to earn 0.5 per cent on bonds, which is then taxed at the highest rate? Young investors might be able to forgo fixed income entirely. Personally, I’d rather take a chance on a three per cent dividend with growth potential than lose money (through lower purchasing power) on a bond.