Disha Patani to star opposite Shahid Kapoor?

Talk is that after he completes shooting for the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will begin work on his next with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan. The film is an action-drama and is tentatively titled Yodha. It’s backed by Karan Johar.

Reports in a leading daily today, suggest that the makers may have found their leading lady. It’s none other than Disha Patani. According to the reports, Shashank thinks Disha is perfect for the role. The actress has heard the script but has to still sign on the dotted line. A source reveals to the daily, “Though the film is an actioner centred on the protagonist, the female lead has an interesting arc and is crucial to the narrative. Shashank, who is giving finishing touches to the script, recently sat down for a narration with Disha. The actor has expressed her interest in coming on board, but has yet to sign on the dotted line. ”

This will be the first time Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani will work together. Disha Patani also has Ek Villain 2 and Ekta Kapoor’s next film in her kitty. Must say the actress is on a roll.