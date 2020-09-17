Did Halle Berry Just Confirm Van Hunt Dating Rumors With This Post?

Instagram

The mother of two first hinted that she got herself a new beau after she shared on Instagram a photo of her and her boyfriend chilling in what appeared to be a terrace.

It looks like rumors about Halle Berry dating singer Van Hunt are true. Fans are convinced that the actress confirmed the dating speculation when she shared on Instagram on Thursday, September 17 a new photo of herself.

In the snap shared on the photo-sharing site, Halle could be seen staring into the distance as she donned a black T-shirt with Van’s name written on it. She paired the casual shirt with a paperboy cap while holding a glass of alcohol in her hand. Getting a little bit cheeky, the “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” star wrote underneath the photo, “Now ya know…”

She additionally left a red heart and a foot emoticons, seemingly referring to the time when she first hinted at their romance. Back then, the “Extant” alum simply uploaded a photo of their feet while chilling in what appeared to be a terrace. “Sunday, funday,” so Halle wrote in the caption at the time.

Fans first speculated that the man’s foot belonged to D-Nice, who used to be rumored to be dating the actress. However, people began to wonder whether the man was Van when he posted on Instagram a picture of a woman who looked a lot like Halle kissing his cheek during their night out.

Halle has been married three times prior to her relationship with Van. She was first hitched to baseball star David Justice from 1992 to 1997, before tying the knot with Eric Benet in 2001. However, their marriage did not last long as they split in 2005. Following her romance with model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she has a daughter named Nahla Ariela Aubry, Halle began dating French actor Olivier Martinez.

Halle and Olivier exchanged vows in July 2013 in France and welcomed their son, Maceo Robert Martinez, months later. Their marriage, unfortunately, ended with a divorce after two years.