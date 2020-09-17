Diane Francis: China’s waging a global tech war, but our political leaders seem unaware

Article content continued

The Quad and the European Union are concerned that Huawei’s infrastructure will be used to spy on, and exert control over, Western governments, businesses and societies — especially given that it is being implemented alongside China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative, which is designed to control essential physical infrastructure, and governance, in strategically important countries.

Canada’s failure to take action against Huawei, or work with its allies to counter the Chinese threat, is inexcusable considering that Nortel, the Canadian company that was a pioneer of cellular technologies, was Huawei’s first target. As a Bloomberg investigative piece — headlined, Did a Chinese Hack Kill Canada’s Greatest Tech Company? — documented in July, there is now a large body of evidence that Huawei stole intellectual property from the once-mighty Canadian telecom giant, and drove it out of business.

Fortunately, the United States pushed back after a 2017 report that concluded: “Chinese theft of American (intellectual property) currently costs between $225 billion and $600 billion annually.”

Photo by Blair Gable/ files

Besides impeding Huawei and imposing tariffs to stop price cheating, Washington has banned the Chinese from procuring any American technologies and has forced the sale of TikTok and other apps. It has also removed Hong Kong’s special status, following the Chinese government’s abuses there.

Canada, on the other hand, stands idly by, despite China’s incarceration of two Canadian businessmen for two years because Huawei’s chief financial officer is being held in Canada on a U.S. extradition request. China has also ripped up billions of dollars worth of agricultural export contracts with Canada.

It’s obvious that Canadians realize what their government does not: the Chinese government is a trade bully, it’s abusive and it’s engaged in a global war for dominance over telecommunications and other high-tech industries. Canada must take a stand.