Democracy depends on Washington improving its tech

This is the web version of Data Sheet, ’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

I read a sad and humbling book this week: Compromised: Counterintelligence and Threat of Donald J. Trump, by the former FBI agent Peter Strzok. I also interviewed the author for the Commonwealth Club of Northern California. You can watch the interview here.

The book is sad because it is the recounting of the downfall of a dedicated public servant. In clear, methodical language backed up by factual anecdotes and rational thinking, Strzok explains the investigations he led into Hillary Clinton’s misuse of private email servers—an investigation that ultimately helped Trump’s candidacy—and Russian interference in the 2016 election, which also aided Trump.

I defy you to read the book—or, worse, review the Twitter commentary about it—and come away feeling good about the prospects for American comity.

The humbling part of it is how woefully deficient Strzok describes the FBI’s level of digital proficiency when the Russians took their dirty tricks online. He describes an agency stuck in the mainframe era that needed to come up to speed quickly to fight the threat.

It is cliché in Silicon Valley to say the government’s technology lags far behind the private sector’s. What Strzok makes clear is that democracy depends on Washington getting with the program.

Speaking of government, am I the only one dumbfounded by the just-the-facts tone of the public discourse around the TikTok/ByteDance/Microsoft/Oracle debacle?

A president of the United States announces he’ll ban a private company if it doesn’t sell to a non-Chinese buyer. A credible party, Microsoft, emerges, but instead, a non-consumer company, Oracle, whose top executives are tight with the president, becomes a prospective “technology partner,” but not a buyer, of TikTok.

The dance-video company—this is how you know it’s important—already has a technology partner. It is Google, another American company, but one whose leaders are less cozy with Trump. Never mind. The deal intends to shift TikTok’s cloud business to Oracle, which nevertheless doesn’t yet seem to have convinced the caudillo that a non-ownership deal is a good idea.

Strzok believes Trump’s has been compromised, per the title of his book, by Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. Remember that Putin executed a series of moves to deprive certain oligarchs of their business interests in favor of oligarchs more favored by him. Trump may or may not be compromised by Putin. But he clearly has learned from him.

And the paragons of America’s business community—”we believe the free-market system is the best means of generating good jobs, a strong and sustainable economy, innovation, a healthy environment and economic opportunity for all,” the Business Roundtable opined a year ago—stand by and watch, as if this were all normal.

Adam Lashinsky

@adamlashinsky

[email protected]

This edition of Data Sheet was curated by Aaron Pressman.