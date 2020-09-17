Deepika Padukone has a movie recommendation for all her fans



Deepika Padukone flew to Goa a couple of days back to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika’s next is a take on modern relationships and director Shakun Batra is definitely someone the audience can trust with making a great film. The project has already created a good buzz among the audience. Deepika who is in Goa currently took to Instagram to share what she is upto during her free time there.



She shared a movie recommendation with her fans, something that she recently saw and loved. She shared a poster of the film, The Glass Castle, which is a 2005 memoir by Jeannette Walls. The actress asked her fans to, ” watch now”. Queen Dee surely loves keeping her fans involved through social media.