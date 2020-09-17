David Furner appointed as assistant coach

The Bulldogs have capped arguably their best 24 hours of the year by signing highly respected coach David Furner for 2021.

The morning after a superb win over South Sydney that should see them dodge the wooden spoon, the Bulldogs came to terms with Furner on a two-year deal.

The former Raiders coach will work as an assistant to Trent Barrett.

David Furner. (Getty)

Furner came close to snaring the head coach job at the Dragons, just missing out to former Broncos and Panthers coach Anthony Griffin.

Currently working with the Knights, Furner beat several contenders for the job at the Bulldogs.

A former premiership-winning player and Test forward, Furner coached the Raiders from 2009 to 2013.

He had a brief stint at English club Leeds in 2019 before returning to Australia where he has worked as an assistant at both the Cowboys and now the Knights.

