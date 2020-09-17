Data analytics company Sumo Logic's stock closed at $26.88 per share, up 22% from opening, raising more than $325M in its IPO and valuing the company at ~$2.2B (Mike Wheatley/SiliconANGLE)

Mike Wheatley / SiliconANGLE:
Data analytics company Sumo Logic’s stock closed at $26.88 per share, up 22% from opening, raising more than $325M in its IPO and valuing the company at ~$2.2B — Shares of Sumo Logic Inc. jumped more than 20% when they hit the stock market Thursday after the cloud-based machine data analytics firm raised …
