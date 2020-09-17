Damon Albarn Plots Blur Reunion

WENN

After focusing on Gorillaz in the past few years, Damon Albarn is now ready to reunite with his Blur bandmates as he’s keen to hit the road with them for another tour.

Damon Albarn is ready to reunite Blur again for another tour.

The British rocker has been focusing on his other band Gorillaz since Blur last toured in 2015 but the group did briefly get back together for Damon’s Africa Express festival in East London last year (19).

In a new interview with Music Week, the “Song 2” hitmaker says he’s ready to get the band back together again as he can’t wait to belt out their hits.

“I love doing those gigs, they’re great, but it’s not something I need to do,” he says. “I only do it because there’s a joy in doing it. It’s an absolute treat. I can’t wait to sing Parklife again.”

The British musician isn’t abandoning Gorillaz, however, who have kept people entertained during the pandemic with their “Song Machine” series of online releases – tracks that will be compiled into an album, due out next month (Oct20).

However, he says for new material, he might seek out less well-known stars than the big names who have contributed to Gorillaz in the past.

“Maybe we’ll do a season where it’s just completely unknown people because I’d love that,” he explains. “In multiple languages, all over the world. It would be nice to distil all that into a Gorillaz project; disparate, obscure folk artists, somebody in Paraguay or Iceland, someone in South Korea… North Korea even. I don’t know how that would go down but hey, anything is possible now.”