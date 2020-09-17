Coronavirus cancels Charlotte 49ers’ game vs. UNC

The Charlotte 49ers confirmed on Thursday that Saturday’s scheduled game against the North Carolina Tar Heels has been canceled because Charlotte cannot field enough offensive linemen to safely take the field this weekend.

Three Charlotte football players have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past two weeks. Additionally, contact tracing led to the school send multiple offensive linemen into required quarantine periods.

Per the school, all infected and exposed individuals must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

“We’re extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina,” Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said in a prepared statement. “While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play. We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina working with us to schedule this game.”

North Carolina coach Mack Brown also offered a statement: